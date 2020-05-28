NC May 28 COVID-19 update: 784 new cases, 33 new deaths reported; hospitalizations continue upward trend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina now has more than 25,000 positive laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, according to the latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 25,412 cases were reported on Thursday by NCDHHS, an increase of 784 from Wednesday. That’s the third highest daily increase for North Carolina.

There are 827 deaths being attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 deaths from the 794 deaths reported on Wednesday.

A total of 708 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, marking the highest number since the pandemic began. That’s 6 more than Wednesday.

Meanwhile the state added more than 10,000 new tests, with about 8% coming back positive.

Gates: 24 cases — 1 death

Dare: 18 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 13 cases

Pasquotank: 102 cases — 9 deaths

Perquimans: 23 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 72 cases — 1 death

Bertie: 118 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan: 16 cases

Camden: 3 cases

Pasqotank County was the only locality in WAVY’s viewing area to add new cases on Thursday (2).

