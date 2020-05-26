NC May 26 COVID-19 update: Daily cases trending down slightly, hospitalizations trending up

VIRGINIA BEACH, More than 24,000 North Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19 so far during the pandemic, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

According to Tuesday’s statistics, 24,140 have tested positive for the highly contagious virus that has killed 766 people in the state and just under 100,000 across the United States. 12 new deaths were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on May 26.

Tuesday’s increase of 176 cases is much lower than recent figures, and the lowest since May 3.

According to NCDHHS, there are currently at least 621 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in the state. On Monday, 627 were hospitalized – the highest number of hospitalizations in North Carolina since the outbreak began in the state.

Tuesday’s hospitalizations number is the second-highest for the state.

The percentage of daily positive cases as compared to the number of daily tests rose over the past week, but has dipped in recent days, with the percentage hovering just below 10%.

A total of 352,331 tests have been completed so far.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 23 — 1 death

Dare: 18 — 1 death

Currituck: 11

Pasquotank: 96 — 8 deaths

Perquimans: 23 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 72 — 1 death

Bertie: 115 — 4 deaths

Chowan: 15

Camden: 3

Dare and Currituck counties are reporting no increases in cases since reopening to visitors on Saturday, May 16. Meanwhile Pasquotank and Bertie counties have combined for two deaths in that time.

The “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening started May 22 at 5 p.m.

Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools can reopen if they meet certain requirements.

Due to the amount of time it can take for symptoms to show up for some patients, the COVID-19 statistics being released right now date back to Phase One of the state’s reopening, when restrictions were much tighter than Phase Two’s restrictions.