NC May 19 COVID-19 update: 74 new people hospitalized with COVID-19 as state reports record in hospitalizations, most since late April

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 422 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths, along with a large jump of 74 hospitalizations on Tuesday, 11 days after entering phase 1 of its reopening

585 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, a record. The highest number of current hospitalizations before that was at the end of April.

Those were the numbers released Tuesday morning before numbers on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ website reverted back to May 18 numbers.

Updated charts for May 19 have yet to be released. It’s unclear when NCDHHS’ website will be updated. Here’s a chart of hospitalizations via WAVY sister station WNCN.

A total of 19,445 lab-confirmed cases have been recorded in North Carolina, out of 265,008 completed tests.

NCDHHS said 11,637 have recovered from COVID-19. The health department releases the number of patients who have recovered on Mondays.

A week ago, NCDHHS said 9,115 had recovered.

Here’s the latest numbers from WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 14

Dare: 18 – 1 death

Currituck: 11

Pasquotank: 87 — 7 deaths

Perquimans: 23 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 53- 1 death

Bertie: 89 — 3 deaths

Chowan: 15

Camden: 2

Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan could begin Friday at the earliest. On Monday, Cooper said an announcement concerning Phase 2 could happen mid-week.

“We’ll ease restrictions and move to Phase 2 only if we’re headed into the right direction with our data,” the governor said.

North Carolina health officials will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. today. WAVY will carry the stream here online and on Facebook.