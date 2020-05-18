NC May 18 COVID-19 update: 551 new cases, 2 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting an additional 511 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 2 more people have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Monday’s increase of cases is lower than its recent average, which has been trending up as the state ramps up testing.

It comes as per day testing numbers have nearly doubled compared to just over two weeks ago. A total of 255,755 tests have been completed, 6,811 new tests were reported Monday, below the state’s average of just over 8,000 tests per day.

Of those tests, about 7% are coming back as positive.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 661 deaths are being attributed to the virus. Of those deaths, 415 were reported from a “congregate living setting” – which includes nursing homes, residential care facilities, and correctional facilities.

Nursing home deaths: 352

Residential Care Facility: 47

Correctional Facility: 14

Other: 2

At least 85 percent of COVID-19-related deaths are patients 65 and older.

No one under the age of 25 has died in relation to the virus, NCDHHS reports.

Hospitalizations due to the virus increased slightly on Monday, but remain around 500 mark.

Here’s the latest breakdown for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 14

Dare: 18 — 1 death

Currituck: 11

Pasquotank: 87 — 7 deaths

Perquimans: 23 – 2 deaths

Hertford: 53 – 1 death

Bertie: — 89 – 3 deaths

Chowan: 14

Camden: 2

This article will be updated.