NC May 15 COVID-19 update: 622 new cases, 26 new deaths as NC enters second week of phase 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) —North Carolina is reporting 622 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths on May 15 as the state enters its second week in “phase 1” of its economic reopening plan.

There are now 17,129 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, 641 deaths, and 231,547 tests have been completed, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 492 are hospitalized across the state due to the virus, a decrease of 15 from 507 people that were hospitalized on Thursday, health officials said.

8,811 new tests were reported Friday as North Carolina nears about 7,000 tests per day on average.

With the increase in testing, the percent of positive tests have dropped to 7%.

Here’s the latest count in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 13 (3 new cases since Friday, May 8)

Dare: 18 cases, 1 death (4 new cases since Friday, May 8)

Currituck: 11 cases (2 new cases since Friday, May 8)

Pasquotank: 83 cases, 5 deaths (8 new cases since Friday, May 8)

Perquimans: 21 cases, 2 deaths (7 new cases since Friday, May 8)

Hertford: 50 cases, 1 death (4 new cases since Friday, May 8)

Bertie: 76 cases, 3 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new death since Friday, May 8)

Chowan: 12 (4 new cases since Friday, May 8)

Camden: 2 (no new cases since Friday, May 8)

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at the earliest.

