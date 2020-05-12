NC May 12 COVID-19 update: 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 15,346 total cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina is reporting 15,346 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics released May 12.

NCDHHS officials report 577 deaths related to COVID-19, a rise of 27 from Monday.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 475 from 464 on Monday.

Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Avery County’s website said there have been 421 residents tested with 339 tests coming back negative. A total of 82 test results are pending.

Here’s the latest confirmed case count in counties in the WAVY viewing area:

Gates – 11 cases

Dare – 17 cases — 1 death

Currituck – 9 cases

Pasquotank – 81 cases — 5 deaths

Perquimans – 19 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford – 49 cases — 1 death (decrease of 2 cases from 5/11)

Bertie – 67 cases — 3 deaths

Chowan – 11 cases

Camden – 2 cases

On Monday, state health officials reported that 9,115 people have “presumably recovered” from COVID-19.

This is the first full week of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 1 of reopening the state.

