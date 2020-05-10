NC May 10 COVID-19 update: 404 confirmed cases with 3 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina saw more than 400 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday along with 3 deaths related to the virus as the state prepares to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 404 confirmed COVID-19 cases to an overall number 14,764. The total coronavirus-related deaths statewide rose to 547 from an additional 3 reported Sunday.

5,773 tests were conducted from 99 counties. Avery County remains the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to NCDHHS data, 71 patients previously hospitalized due to COVID-19 have been released.

The Outer Banks announced this week that it’ll reopen to visitors on Saturday, May 16.

Here’s the latest breakdown in the WAVY viewing area (compared to Saturday, May 9).

Gates: 11

Dare: 15 — 1 death

Currituck: 9

Pasquotank: 82 — 3 deaths (+1 case)

Perquimans: 17 — 3 deaths

Hertford: 49 — 1 death (+1 case)

Bertie: 61 — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 11 (+1 case)

Camden: 2

