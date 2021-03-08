NC March 8 COVID-19 update: Health officials release 2 days worth of data, numbers continue to decline across state

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina released two days worth of COVID-19 data on Monday as the health department has stopped releasing numbers on Sundays.
The state’s major metrics continue to show improvement as hospitalizations dropped to 1,126 on Monday – that’s the lowest since Oct. 10.
The daily percent positive released Monday was 4.6 percent. That is the fifth day in a row the percent positive has been less than the state’s goal of 5 percent.
The state’s rolling seven-day average for daily percent positive has dropped from 8 percent on Feb. 4 to 4.5 percent on Monday.
Another 1,228 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 874,906.
Monday Metrics
- Total cases: 874,906
- Newly reported cases: 1,228
- Completed tests: 10,562,491
- Currently hospitalized: 1,126
- Total deaths: 11,535
- Daily percent positive: 4.6%
Local Cases
- Bertie: 1,667 cases – 41 deaths
- Camden: 596 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,383 cases – 22 deaths
- Currituck: 1,404 cases – 15 deaths
- Dare: 1,875 cases – 8 deaths
- Gates: 680 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,966 cases – 61 deaths
- Pasquotank: 3,104 cases – 78 deaths
- Perquimans: 926 cases – 9 deaths
