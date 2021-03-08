NC March 8 COVID-19 update: Health officials release 2 days worth of data, numbers continue to decline across state

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina released two days worth of COVID-19 data on Monday as the health department has stopped releasing numbers on Sundays.

The state’s major metrics continue to show improvement as hospitalizations dropped to 1,126 on Monday – that’s the lowest since Oct. 10.

The daily percent positive released Monday was 4.6 percent. That is the fifth day in a row the percent positive has been less than the state’s goal of 5 percent.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for daily percent positive has dropped from 8 percent on Feb. 4 to 4.5 percent on Monday.

Another 1,228 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 874,906.

Monday Metrics

Total cases: 874,906

Newly reported cases: 1,228

Completed tests: 10,562,491

Currently hospitalized: 1,126

Total deaths: 11,535

Daily percent positive: 4.6%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,667 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 596 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,383 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,404 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,875 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 680 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,966 cases – 61 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,104 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 926 cases – 9 deaths

