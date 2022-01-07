NC man wins $1 million on $10 scratch-off bought at Johnston County store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton man who bought a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket is now a $1 million winner, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Friday.

Mauricio Rebollar bought his ticket at the Eagles Express in the 6000 block of Knightdale Boulevard in Knightdale, officials said in a news release.

When Rebollar scratched off the Big Cash Payout ticket, it revealed the $1 million prize. Officials said there are still two $1 million tickets remaining.

Rebollar visited the North Carolina Education Lottery officers in Raleigh Thursday to claim his winnings.

He decided to go with an annuity option, which means for each for the next 20 years Rebollar will receive $50,000. However, after state and federal taxes Rebollar was left with $35,508 Thursday.

The Big Cash Payout began in December with four top $1 million prizes.