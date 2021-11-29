NC man, wife charged after deputies seize AR-15, Glock 9mm during traffic stop while 2 kids were in car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man and his wife face firearms charges after sheriff’s deputies seized an AR-15 and a Glock 9mm handgun during a traffic stop while two children were riding in the car along with the couple during the Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Department on Monday said Derielle Jackson, 43, was arrested early Saturday for possession of a firearm by a felon and Ashley Rorie was cited for carrying a concealed weapon.

Jackson was released from the Durham County Detention Center later that day after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

Deputies said they stopped the car at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Oxford and Dearborn Drive in Durham and said Jackson’s two children were also in the vehicle.

A second deputy said he saw a rifle in the back seat and a routine check during the traffic stop turned up previous felony convictions for Jackson, authorities said.

Jackson was removed from the car, and he and his wife were handcuffed while deputies searched the vehicle and said they saw a previously concealed pistol next to her seat. The search also turned up unspecified drug paraphernalia and ammunition that included a fully loaded 30-round magazine, deputies said.

Deputies say Jackson has felony convictions for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, drug possession and selling drugs.

The sheriff’s department says it had seized 126 guns through the end of October.