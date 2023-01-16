WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree.

Investigators say that the victim. 36-year-old Ricardo Busto. was around 30 feet high in the tree with another man while trimming a large limb when the limb struck Busto in the head. Busto was seriously injured and held in place by the other man until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to lower Busto to the ground where he would be pronounced dead.

