NC man facing indecent liberties charges in Onslow County dating back to 1975

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with children.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that Thomas Donald Poulin was arrested on Dec. 30 after an investigation by the sheriff office’s Special Victim’s Unit. Poulin, 73, is charged with four felony counts of indecent liberties with children. He was transferred to the Onslow County Detention Center and was held there under a $200,000 secured bond.

Officials said the abuse began in mid-1975 and continued to occur for approximately 10 years. So far., two victims have come forward with allegations against Poulin, who had a prior conviction for the same charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and officials with the sheriff’s office are asking if anyone has any information or may know of any other victims, to please contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit Detective H. LaSorsa at (910) 989-4066 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.