GREENVILLE, NC — Greenville Police are investigating the death of a man after investigators said he crashed a vehicle into an apartment building. He was also found with a gunshot wound.

On Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st Street, Apt. S1, The District at Tar River, in reference to a vehicle crashing into a building and a report of shots fired in the area. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima had crashed into an apartment with a person inside.

Aveon Isaiah Collins-Smith, 25, was in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at ECU Health Medical Center after attempts to save his life.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

The resident of the apartment, whose name was not released, was home at the time of the vehicle crash and was also transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting and believe, at this time, it appears to have been a targeted incident. Neither Smith nor the resident of the apartment are ECU students.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Peterson (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.