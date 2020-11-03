NC man charged in shooting death of another man in Elizabeth City, awaiting extradition in Norfolk

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police say a man is now awaiting extradition in Norfolk in connection to the death of another man in North Carolina over the weekend.

Pasquotank County authorities first received the call for a gunshot fired on Sunday just before 1:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Main Street Exit in Elizabeth City.

When they got there, authorities saw the victim, later identified as Willis Alonzo George, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say CPR was immediately rendered to the victim, but he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The alleged suspect, identified as Elizabeth City resident Marquis Dahve Whidbee, was located at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.

Whidbee was charged with first degree murder and is currently being detained at Norfolk City jail without bond and awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Officials say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this case should contact the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191, Investigator Jason Wheelbarger at 252-340-1385or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.

