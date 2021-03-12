Man arrested on 5 counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in Elizabeth City

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Investigators with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office say a man was arrested on multiple child pornography charges in Elizabeth City Wednesday.

Officials say investigators received a tip from the North Carolina State Bureau Investigation pertaining to child pornography.

After following up on the tip, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant.

On Wednesday, March 10, investigators with the sheriff’s office and agents with North Carolina State Bureau Investigation executed the search warrant in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Brian Keith Corp was arrested and confined at Albemarle District Jail under a $25,000 secure bond for five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials say, “numerous devices containing child pornography were seized from the residence.”

This is currently an ongoing investigation.