NC June 9 COVID-19 update: Record 774 hospitalizations reported, 250-plus more than before phase 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina again reported a record number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, a jump of 35 from the previous high on Monday, as well 23 new deaths.

676 new COVID-19 cases were also reported as North Carolina’s curve dipped slightly in recent days, though its overall trajectory still appears to be trending upward.

North Carolina has now seen more than 250 additional current COVID-19 hospitalizations since the state initially started reopening on May 8, though data shows 25% of the state’s hospital beds are still available. The state entered phase 2 on May 22.

Meanwhile Virginia is seeing its hospitalizations trend down, but it still has more than 400 more hospitalizations despite have roughly 2 million less residents.

Tuesday’s 23 new deaths reported is well above recent increases, but can be attributed to lag in reporting. NCDHHS’ graph of deaths by day of death has trended down since a peak in late May.

15,598 tests were also reported Tuesday, the third highest one-day total, with just 8% of cases positive. North Carolina’s overall percent of positive cases is just under 10%.

Here’s the latest for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 24 cases – 1 death (no change)

Dare: 23 cases — 1 death (-2 cases)

Currituck: 15 cases (no change)

Perquimans: 25 cases — 2 deaths (no change)

Hertford: 138 cases — 6 deaths (+3 cases, +3 deaths)

Bertie: 134 cases — 4 deaths (no change)

Chowan: 17 cases (no change)

Camden: 3 cases (no change)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.