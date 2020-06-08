NC June 8 COVID-19 update: NC surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization numbers continue climb

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 deaths after reporting 10 more on Monday, while reporting its highest number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations to date.

NCDHHS also reported 938 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, after reporting the state’s three highest one-day increases in cases last Thursday through Saturday.

Cases have been down slightly the past two days after that new peak, cases overall continue to trend up with increases in testing.

Meanwhile hospitalizations continue to increase, with a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday (739). Though North Carolina is still seeing hospitalization numbers well below neighboring Virginia.

Deaths have mostly been trending down.

Only 8,867 new tests were reported Monday, but tests are trending up overall, with an average around 14,000 per day. The percent of positive cases has actually trended up since early May to about 10%, the same as Virginia.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area and increases since last Monday, June 1.

Gates: 24 cases – 1 death (+1 case)

Dare: 25 cases — 1 death (+7 cases)

Currituck: 15 cases (+1 case)

Perquimans: 25 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hertford: 135 cases — 3 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

Bertie: 134 cases — 4 deaths (+12 cases)

Chowan: 17 cases (no increases)

Camden: 3 cases (no increases)

North Carolina began Phase 2 of reopening on May 22.

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.