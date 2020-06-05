NC June 5 COVID-19 update: Daily cases and hospitalizations at all-time highs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its highest numbers of COVID-19 daily cases and hospitalizations to date on Friday.
The 1,289 new cases reported Friday are well over the previous high of 1,185 on May 30. Numbers continue to trend up alongside increases in testing.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a record 717 statewide, but are still about 500 less than neighboring Virginia.
Here’s the latest data for WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates: 23 cases — 1 death
Dare: 19 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 15 cases
Pasquotank: 117 cases — 13 deaths
Perquimans: 26 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford: 133 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 129 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan: 17 cases
Camden: 3 cases
For more information from NCDHHS, click here.