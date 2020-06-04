NC June 4 COVID-19 update: NC reports highest number of daily COVID-19 tests, cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – the highest single-day total amid the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also returned the largest number of tests in a single day on Thursday – 19,039. That is 1,762 more completed tests that the previous single-day high which was reported on May 29.

North Carolina has 31,966 lab-confirmed cases from 468,302 completed tests.

An additional 11 deaths in the state are being attributed to the virus with health officials reporting 960 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations dropped for the second day in a row, but have still being trending up.

NCDHHS said 659 patients are hospitalized on Thursday with COVID-19.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 23 cases — 1 death

Dare: 19 cases — 1 death (+1 case)

Currituck: 15 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 115 cases — 12 deaths (+3 cases)

Perquimans: 25 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 130 cases — 3 deaths (-2 cases)

Bertie: 127 cases — 4 death (+1 case)

Chowan: 17 cases

Camden: 3 cases

For information from NCDHHS, click here.