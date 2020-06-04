NC June 4 COVID-19 update: NC reports highest number of daily COVID-19 tests, cases

North Carolina

by: WNCN/WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 1,189 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday – the highest single-day total amid the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also returned the largest number of tests in a single day on Thursday – 19,039. That is 1,762 more completed tests that the previous single-day high which was reported on May 29.

North Carolina has 31,966 lab-confirmed cases from 468,302 completed tests.

An additional 11 deaths in the state are being attributed to the virus with health officials reporting 960 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hospitalizations dropped for the second day in a row, but have still being trending up.

NCDHHS said 659 patients are hospitalized on Thursday with COVID-19.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 23 cases — 1 death

Dare: 19 cases — 1 death (+1 case)

Currituck: 15 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 115 cases — 12 deaths (+3 cases)

Perquimans: 25 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 130 cases — 3 deaths (-2 cases)

Bertie: 127 cases — 4 death (+1 case)

Chowan: 17 cases

Camden: 3 cases

For information from NCDHHS, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10