NC June 30 COVID-19 update: Cases continue trend up statewide, Dare County’s cases have shot up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its 7th straight day of 1,000-plus COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as cases overall continue to trend up, especially locally in Dare County.

The state is averaging more than 1,300 new cases per day, more than 600 more cases per day compared to this time last month.

Hospitalizations also continue to remain around the 900 mark, nearly 300 hospitalizations more than a month ago.

Testing is up overall, but the percent of positive tests has mostly remained the same.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 27 cases — 2 deaths (-1 case)

Dare: 57 cases (residents) — 1 death (+9 cases from Monday) — +30 cases reported by NCDHHS since last Tuesday

Dare County on Tuesday is actually reporting 59 cumulative positive tests for residents (NCDHHS data lags).

Of those, 33 are active cases, with most experiencing “mild” or moderate symptoms. 32 are in home isolation and 1 is hospitalized. The percent of positive tests in the last week alone was higher than overall, at 7.6%.

Of the non-active cases, 25 have recovered/been cleared after being asymptomatic, and 1 person died.

38 cases involve non-residents, which have been either taken home or are in isolation in Dare.

Officials emphasized spread has been mostly local to local, not visitors to locals, because people are not following state safety guidelines.

Dare County’s cases through June 28

To view more data from Dare, click here.

Currituck: 19 cases (no increases)

Pasquotank: 203 cases — 15 deaths (-1 case)

Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths (no increases)

Hertford: 162 cases — 10 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 145 cases — 4 deaths (no increases)

Chowan: 24 cases (no increases)

Camden: 28 cases (no increases)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.