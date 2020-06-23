NC June 23 COVID-19 update: 848 new cases, 28 new deaths reported as hospitalizations top 900 in NC for first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina again set a new high in the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as its key indicators (cases, hospitalizations and percent of positive tests) continue to trend up.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 915 hospitalizations – 32 more than the previous high set on June 20. It’s the first time hospitalizations have been over 900. In the past 16 days, North Carolina has set a new high in hospitalizations 11 times.

Cases: (+848, 54,453 total), still trending up

Deaths: (+28, 1,251 total)

Hospitalizations: (+45, 915 total) — first time over 900, trending up

Tests (+15,336, 773,828 total, 10% positive) — percent of positive tests trending up

28 new deaths were also attributed to COVID-19, up to 1,251 total. Most were not in the last 24 hours.

Tuesday also brought 848 new cases, the second day of new cases below 1,000. New cases have mostly been related to the number of overall tests, with the average number of positive tests remaining mostly around 9-10%. However NCDHHS Director Mandy Cohen says when the percentage isn’t shrinking with increases in testing, that means the virus is spreading.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 25 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 27 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 16 cases

Pasquotank: 168 cases — 15 deaths (+4 cases)

Perquimans: 30 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 156 cases — 8 deaths (+1 death)

Bertie: 137 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 19 cases

Camden: 22 (+3 cases)

Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening plan is scheduled to end on Friday, June 26, but moving to phase 3 appears unlikely due to the rising key metrics. Look for Gov. Roy Cooper to make an announcement this week.