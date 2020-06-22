NC June 22 COVID-19 update: New cases dip with lower testing, still trending up overall

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its first day of fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday on June 22, but the state’s overall trend of new cases continues to climb.

North Carolina is now reporting about 700 more cases compared to a month ago, up to about 1,400 a day per NCDHHS data. For comparison, neighboring Virginia’s daily average of cases has gone down by about 400 per day, to just over 500 per day.

3 new deaths were also reported compared to Sunday, as daily deaths continue to trend down.

Lower cases in the last two days come with lower than average testing. North Carolina was averaging about 18,000 tests per day, but that’s dipped slightly.

The percentage of positive tests has actually gone up slightly overall compared to a month ago, though it’s mostly been around 9-10%.

Hospitalizations are continuing their steady increase, with 870 COVID-19 patients. That’s just more than 300 patients higher than this time last month.

Here’s the latest count in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 25 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 27 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 16 cases

Pasquotank: 164 cases — 15 deaths (+ 1 case)

Perquimans: 30 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 156 cases — 7 deaths

Bertie: 136 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan: 19 cases

Camden: 19 cases

NCDHHS Director Mandy Cohen and state officials are expected to hold a press conference with updates on the state’s coronavirus response Monday 2 p.m. WAVY will carry the livestream here online and our Facebook page.