NC June 22 COVID-19 update: New cases dip with lower testing, still trending up overall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its first day of fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday on June 22, but the state’s overall trend of new cases continues to climb.
North Carolina is now reporting about 700 more cases compared to a month ago, up to about 1,400 a day per NCDHHS data. For comparison, neighboring Virginia’s daily average of cases has gone down by about 400 per day, to just over 500 per day.
3 new deaths were also reported compared to Sunday, as daily deaths continue to trend down.
Lower cases in the last two days come with lower than average testing. North Carolina was averaging about 18,000 tests per day, but that’s dipped slightly.
The percentage of positive tests has actually gone up slightly overall compared to a month ago, though it’s mostly been around 9-10%.
Hospitalizations are continuing their steady increase, with 870 COVID-19 patients. That’s just more than 300 patients higher than this time last month.
Here’s the latest count in WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates: 25 cases — 2 deaths
Dare: 27 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 16 cases
Pasquotank: 164 cases — 15 deaths (+ 1 case)
Perquimans: 30 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford: 156 cases — 7 deaths
Bertie: 136 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan: 19 cases
Camden: 19 cases
NCDHHS Director Mandy Cohen and state officials are expected to hold a press conference with updates on the state’s coronavirus response Monday 2 p.m. WAVY will carry the livestream here online and our Facebook page.