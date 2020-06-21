NC June 21 COVID-19 update: 1,412 new cases with 8 new deaths, hospitalizations decrease

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in a week, the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has decreased. NCDHHS officials reported 845 hospitalizations Sunday, down by nearly 40 in a day and the lowest number since Tuesday.

With 1,412 new cases reported, Sunday makes the fifth consecutive day North Carolina has had more than 1,000 new cases reported.

An additional 14,434 tests were processed, bringing the total to 745,775. The percent positive is at 10 percent, matching the high set multiple times over the past several weeks.

The number of deaths is currently 1,220, eight more since Saturday.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates 25 cases — 2 deaths

Dare 27 cases — 1 death

Pasquotank 163 cases — 15 deaths

Perquimans 30 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford 156 cases — 7 deaths

Bertie 136 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan 19 cases

Camden 19 cases

