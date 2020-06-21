NC June 21 COVID-19 update: 1,412 new cases with 8 new deaths, hospitalizations decrease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in a week, the number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has decreased. NCDHHS officials reported 845 hospitalizations Sunday, down by nearly 40 in a day and the lowest number since Tuesday.
With 1,412 new cases reported, Sunday makes the fifth consecutive day North Carolina has had more than 1,000 new cases reported.
An additional 14,434 tests were processed, bringing the total to 745,775. The percent positive is at 10 percent, matching the high set multiple times over the past several weeks.
The number of deaths is currently 1,220, eight more since Saturday.
Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates 25 cases — 2 deaths
Dare 27 cases — 1 death
Pasquotank 163 cases — 15 deaths
Perquimans 30 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford 156 cases — 7 deaths
Bertie 136 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan 19 cases
Camden 19 cases
