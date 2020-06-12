NC June 12 COVID-19 update: Cooper holding briefing after spike of 1,768 new cases reported

App users: Click here to watch live coverage.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported by far its highest number of COVID-19 cases to date on Friday, 1,768, as the state continues to see a steady increase in daily cases.
Though the state reported a daily record 21,442 new tests, the percent of positive tests actually increased to 10%. North Carolina has been averaging around 9-10%.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide dropped by 52 from 812 on Thursday to 760 on Friday. The state has 415 of 3,223 ICU beds still available (13%) and 3,631 of 18,436 total inpatient beds (20%)
North Carolina is now averaging about 400 more cases per day compared to two weeks ago.
28 new deaths were reported compared to Thursday morning, a large daily increase, but those deaths were spread out over past days. North Carolina is averaging about 10 deaths per day on average.
Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates: 23 cases — 1 death
Dare: 22 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 15 cases
Perquimans: 29 cases — 2 deaths
Pasquotank: 128 cases — 14 deaths
Hertford: 143 cases — 7 deaths
Bertie: 134 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan: 19 cases
Camden: 3 cases
Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference Friday at 2 p.m.