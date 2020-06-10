NC June 10 COVID-19 update: 3rd day with record hospitalizations, 780 reported in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third day in a row, a record number of patients are currently hospitalized across North Carolina in relation to COVID-19.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 780 hospitalizations on Wednesday – up from 774 on Tuesday and 739 on Monday.
A total of 552,650 tests have been completed with NCDHHS reporting 38,171 total lab-confirmed cases.
NCDHHS reported 37,171 cases on Tuesday, meaning 1,011 positive cases came back over the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,053 deaths are being attributed to the virus.
Here’s the breakdown for WAVY’s viewing area:
- Gates 24 — 1 death
- Dare 22 – 1 death
- Currituck 15
- Perquimans 26 -2 deaths
- Hertford 140 — 7 deaths
- Bertie 134 — 4 deaths
- Chowan 18
- Camden 3
