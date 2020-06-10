Live Now
NC June 10 COVID-19 update: 3rd day with record hospitalizations, 780 reported in NC

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk,

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the third day in a row, a record number of patients are currently hospitalized across North Carolina in relation to COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 780 hospitalizations on Wednesday – up from 774 on Tuesday and 739 on Monday.

A total of 552,650 tests have been completed with NCDHHS reporting 38,171 total lab-confirmed cases.

NCDHHS reported 37,171 cases on Tuesday, meaning 1,011 positive cases came back over the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,053 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Here’s the breakdown for WAVY’s viewing area:

  • Gates 24 — 1 death
  • Dare 22  – 1 death
  • Currituck 15
  • Perquimans 26 -2 deaths
  • Hertford 140 — 7 deaths
  • Bertie 134 — 4 deaths
  • Chowan 18
  • Camden 3

