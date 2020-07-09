NC July 9 COVID-19 update: 2,000-plus cases reported, hospitalizations pass 1K mark for first time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported more than 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the second time on Thursday as its current number of hospitalizations due to the disease topped 1,000 for the first time.

It’s the 15th straight day of 1,000-plus new cases in North Carolina. The state has now had more than 77,000 cumulative cases overall.

1,034 people statewide are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 44 in a 24-hour span.

New cases (+2,039, 79,349 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+22, 1,461 overall), trending down overall

Hospitalizations (44, 1,034 overall), a new record and trending up

Tests (+21,286, 1,121,811 overall)

Cases are continuing to trend up, with the percent of positive cases staying mostly flat.

The vast majority of the new cases are outside of northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks.

Deaths overall are continuing to trend down.

Here are the latest nuzmber in WAVY viewing area:

Gates: 29 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 85 cases — 1 death (+4 cases)

Currituck: 22 cases

Pasquotank: 233 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 37 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 154 cases – 4 deaths

Chowan: 31 cases

Camden: 34 cases — 1 death

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.