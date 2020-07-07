NC July 7 COVID-19 update: 1,346 cases, 22 new deaths reported; hospitalizations continue trend up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials reported 1,346 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, as hospitalizations reached another record high.

It’s the 14th straight day of 1,000-plus new cases in North Carolina. The state has now had more than 75,000 cumulative cases overall.

New cases (+1,346, 75,875 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+22, 1,420 overall), trending down overall

Hospitalizations (+7, 989 overall), a new record and trending up

Tests (+12,854, 1,071,290 overall), daily tests trending down over past week

Cases are still trending up overall, but deaths have been trending down.

The percent of positive cases continues to remain around 10%. NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said she’d like to see the percentage be 5% or lower.

Few of the new cases are coming from the Outer Banks and northeast North Carolina though.

Here are the latest counts in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 27 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 77 cases — 1 death (+4 cases)

Currituck: 21 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 225 cases — 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Perquimans: 37 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 174 — 10 deaths (+3 cases)

Bertie: 151 — 4 deaths

Chowan: 30 cases (+1 case)

Camden: 33 cases (+2 cases)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.