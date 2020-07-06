NC July 6 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise again to record near 1K mark

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina’s number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise to record levels, with Monday’s total nearing the 1,000-patient mark.
982 people are currently hospitalized across the state, nearly 300 more patients than last month. This is the seventh straight day hospitalizations in North Carolina have stayed above 900.
Meanwhile new cases in North Carolina continue to trend up overall, with 13 straight days of 1,000-plus cases.
- New cases (+1,546, 74,529 overall), trending up
- New deaths (+2, 1,398 overall), trending down
- Hospitalizations (+33, 982 overall), a new record and trending up
- Tests (+17,998, 1,036,838 overall), trending up
The percent of positive tests in the state continues to remain high. NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said she’d like to see the percentage be 5% or lower.
Here are the latest counts in WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates: 27 cases — 2 deaths
Dare: 73 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 20 cases
Pasquotank: 221 cases — 17 deaths
Perquimans 37 — 2 deaths
Hertford 171 — 10 deaths
Bertie 151 — 4 deaths
Chowan: 29 cases
Camden: 31 cases
