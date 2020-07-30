NC July 30 COVID-19 update: Over 2K cases reported for first time in 5 days, 38 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — Newly reported COVID-19 cases are back up over 2,000 for North Carolina for the first time in five days, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, the 2,344 new cases reported put the state at about a 33% increase in 24 hours, with the average cases appearing to trend up slightly.

NCDHHS reported 38 new deaths from Wednesday to Thursday, which is down by seven from the record numbers reported yesterday. The demographics still show that people ages 75 and above account for 57% of the death total.

Reported deaths each day lag “deaths by date of death,” which has been trending up on average compared to June.

Hospitalizations are down from Wednesday by about 52 cases putting the state at 1,239.

The percent of tests that are positive is at 8% which is up following two consecutive days of 7%.

A total of 120,194 cases have been reported in North Carolina and 1,724,924 tests have been completed so far.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 38 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 188 cases — 1 death (+2 cases)

Currituck: 70 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 336 cases — 17 deaths (+22 cases)

Perquimans: 62 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Bertie: 226 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Hertford: 265 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan: 109 cases — 1 death (+1 death)

Camden: 55 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

For more from NCDHHS, click here.

