NC July 27 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop for 4th day; 1,625 new cases reported

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina added another 1,625 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday – bringing the total to 114,338.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said more than 1.6 million tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 1,790 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

At least 1,169 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Hospitalizations have been on the decline since July 23 when the state set its highest number of hospitalizations with 1,228.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

  • Gates: 37 cases — 2 deaths
  • Dare: 177 cases — 1 death
  • Currituck: 66 cases
  • Pasquotank: 305 cases — 17 deaths
  • Perquimans: 56 cases — 2 deaths
  • Bertie: 215 cases — 4 deaths
  • Hertford: 237 cases — 11 deaths
  • Chowan: 104 cases
  • Camden: 52 cases — 2 deaths
