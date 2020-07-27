NC July 27 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop for 4th day; 1,625 new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina added another 1,625 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday – bringing the total to 114,338.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said more than 1.6 million tests have been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 1,790 deaths are being attributed to the virus.
At least 1,169 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Hospitalizations have been on the decline since July 23 when the state set its highest number of hospitalizations with 1,228.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates: 37 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 177 cases — 1 death
- Currituck: 66 cases
- Pasquotank: 305 cases — 17 deaths
- Perquimans: 56 cases — 2 deaths
- Bertie: 215 cases — 4 deaths
- Hertford: 237 cases — 11 deaths
- Chowan: 104 cases
- Camden: 52 cases — 2 deaths
