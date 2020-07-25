NC July 25 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports 2,097 new cases, 32 more deaths Saturday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,097 new cases of COVID-19. Saturday makes the third time in four days that more than 2,000 new cases were reported and the 32nd consecutive day with at least 1,000 new cases.

Hospitalizations are down slightly. Currently, 1,168 people are hospitalized, 14 fewer than Friday. There were at least 1,200 people hospitalized on four of the previous eight days, and not since July 5 have there been fewer than 1,000.

The state reported 32 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,1778. At least 20 deaths have been reported daily for the past five days. That matched the longest streak of its kind, which took place May 5-8.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 36 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 170 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 62 cases

Pasquotank: 295 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 50 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 204 cases — 4 deaths

Hertford: 228 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan: 92 cases

Camden: 52 cases — 2 deaths

