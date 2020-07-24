NC July 24 COVID-19 update: 2,102 new cases, 20 new deaths reported statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported another day of 2,000-plus cases and 20 new deaths on Friday, along with a slip dip in current hospitalizations.

New cases (+2,102, 108,995 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+20, 1,746 overall), steady and appearing to trend back up

Hospitalizations (1,182), trending up overall

Tests (+24,124 1,550,297 overall), trending up

Percent of positive tests (9%), back up slightly after dip

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 35 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 165 cases — 1 death (+2 cases)

Currituck: 58 cases (+2 cases)

Pasquotank: 288 cases — 17 deaths (+10 cases)

Perquimans: 51 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 194 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Hertford: 223 cases — 11 deaths (+4 cases)

Chowan: 76 cases (+4 cases)

Camden: 50 cases — 2 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.