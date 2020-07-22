NC July 22 COVID-19 update: New cases pass 2K again, 30 deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported near 18% increase in new cases over a 24 hour period bumping the state back up over 2,000.

The 2,140 new cases on Wednesday brought the state’s cumulative cases to 105,001 from more than 1.4 million tests. The total of deaths has increased by 30 since Tuesday while current hospitalizations are down by 42 cases.

New cases (+2,140, 105,001 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+30, 1,698 overall), trending down overall

Hospitalizations (-42, 1,137), trending up overall

Tests (+32,823, 1,491,820 overall), trending up

Percent of positive tests (8%), trending down overall

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 34 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 163 cases — 1 death (+16 cases)

Currituck: 56 cases (+4 cases)

Pasquotank: 278 cases — 17 deaths (+7 cases)

Perquimans: 50 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Bertie: 190 cases — 4 deaths (+9 cases)

Hertford: 219 cases — 11 deaths (+14 cases)

Chowan: 72 cases (+7 cases)

Camden: 48 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

Latest News