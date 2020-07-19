RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.
1,820 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. They are now just shy of 100,000 cases with 99,778. Deaths are at 1,634.
With concerns growing over the availability of tests as well as hospital space, hospitalizations dipped slightly on Sunday, with a report of 1,115 patients currently in the hospital.
Here are the latest number in local counties:
Gates: 32 cases — 2 deaths
Dare: 140 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 48 cases
Pasquotank: 267 cases — 17 deaths
Perquimans: 44 cases — 2 deaths
Bertie: 178 cases — 4 deaths
Hertford: 195 cases — 11 deaths
Chowan: 51 cases
Camden: 45 cases — 2 deaths
Latest Posts
- NC July 19 COVID-19 update: More than 1800 additional cases reported, over 1,100 currently hospitalized
- It’s National Ice Cream Day. Here’s the scoop on sweet deals
- Newport News Shipbuilding reported more than 80 COVID-19 cases in the last 6 days
- Newborn baby found in trash in North Carolina
- Virginia July 19 COVID-19 update: 1,057 additional cases, Hampton Roads makes up more than half of statewide daily increase