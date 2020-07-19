NC July 19 COVID-19 update: More than 1800 additional cases reported, over 1,100 currently hospitalized

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The North Carolina Department of Public Health has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday.

1,820 more cases and five additional deaths are being reported since yesterday. They are now just shy of 100,000 cases with 99,778. Deaths are at 1,634.

With concerns growing over the availability of tests as well as hospital space, hospitalizations dipped slightly on Sunday, with a report of 1,115 patients currently in the hospital.

Here are the latest number in local counties:

Gates: 32 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 140 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 48 cases

Pasquotank: 267 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 44 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 178 cases — 4 deaths

Hertford: 195 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan: 51 cases

Camden: 45 cases — 2 deaths

Latest Posts