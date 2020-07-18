NC July 18 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports highest single-day total of 2,481 new cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A record number of new COVID-19 cases was reported Saturday. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,481 new cases were reported across the state. This breaks the previous record of 2,462 that was set a week ago.
The new record was set as the daily testing total is at its lowest in more than a week.
The state has seen more than 2,000 new cases for the third straight day and on four of the last eight days.
Hospitalizations are down slightly by 26 from Friday but remain high with 1,154 people currently hospitalized. This is the second-highest single-day total.
There were 23 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 1,629. There have been at least 16 deaths reported daily on 10 of the last 12 days.
Here are the latest number in local counties:
Gates: 31 cases — 2 deaths
Dare: 140 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 41 cases
Pasquotank: 267 cases — 17 deaths
Perquimans: 42 cases — 2 deaths
Bertie: 174 cases — 4 deaths
Hertford: 192 cases — 11 deaths
Chowan: 50 cases
Camden: 44 cases – 2 deaths
