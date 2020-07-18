NC July 18 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports highest single-day total of 2,481 new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A record number of new COVID-19 cases was reported Saturday. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 2,481 new cases were reported across the state. This breaks the previous record of 2,462 that was set a week ago.

The new record was set as the daily testing total is at its lowest in more than a week.

The state has seen more than 2,000 new cases for the third straight day and on four of the last eight days.

Hospitalizations are down slightly by 26 from Friday but remain high with 1,154 people currently hospitalized. This is the second-highest single-day total.

There were 23 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 1,629. There have been at least 16 deaths reported daily on 10 of the last 12 days.

Here are the latest number in local counties:

Gates: 31 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 140 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 41 cases

Pasquotank: 267 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 42 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 174 cases — 4 deaths

Hertford: 192 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan: 50 cases

Camden: 44 cases – 2 deaths

