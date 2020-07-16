NC July 16 COVID-19 update: 2,100+ new cases, second-highest level since the pandemic began

North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina’s newly reported COVID-19 cases reached the second-highest level across the state on Thursday since the pandemic began.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 2,160 new lab-confirmed cases (+378 cases from Wednesday) from 25,665 tests. The 9% positive test result rate is up from yesterday’s 8%.

There are 93,426 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

  • Gates: 30 cases – 2 deaths
  • Dare: 124 cases — 1 death (+1 case)
  • Currituck: 35 cases (+2 case)
  • Pasquotank: 262 cases – 17 deaths  (+4 cases)
  • Perquimans: 43 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)
  • Bertie: 163 cases — 4 deaths (+2 cases)
  • Hertford: 184 cases — 11 deaths (+3 cases)
  • Chowan: 41 cases (+2 cases)
  • Camden: 43 cases — 1 death (+1 cases)

The NCDHHS also reports that 1,134 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

That is down 8 patients from Wednesday.

A total of 1,588 deaths are being attributed to the virus – which is 20 more than Wednesday’s numbers.

Fifty-eight percent of those deaths are people 75 and older.

