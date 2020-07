NC July 15 COVID-19 update: daily deaths, hospitalizations continue to rise

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and reported deaths continue to rise on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that 1,142 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

That is up 33 patients from Tuesday.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 31 cases – 2 deaths (+1 case)

31 cases – 2 deaths (+1 case) Dare: 123 cases — 1 death (+1 case)

123 cases — 1 death (+1 case) Currituck: 33 cases (+1 case)

33 cases (+1 case) Pasquotank: 258 cases – 17 deaths (+3 cases)

258 cases – 17 deaths (+3 cases) Perquimans: 40 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

40 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases) Bertie: 161 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)

161 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases) Hertford: 181 cases — 11 deaths

181 cases — 11 deaths Chowan: 39 cases

39 cases Camden: 42 cases — 1 death (+3 cases)

NCDHHS also announced 1,782 new lab-confirmed cases (down 174 cases from Tuesday) from 26,222 tests. The 8% positive test result rate is also down from yesterday’s 11%.

There are 91,266 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

A total of 1,568 deaths are being attributed to the virus – which is 16 more than Tuesday’s numbers.

Fifty-eight percent of those deaths are people 75 and older.