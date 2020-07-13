NC July 13 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports nearly 2K new cases, hospitalizations drop for second consecutive day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday as the state reports nearly 2,000 new cases.
State health officials said 1,827 more cases and seven more deaths are being attributed to the virus. There are now 87,528 confirmed cases and 1,510 related deaths reported statewide.
NCDHHS said 1,040 patients are currently in the hospital, slightly down from 1,070 on Sunday.
More than 1.2 million tests have been administered so far.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in North Carolina dropped for the second day in a row, according to the state health department.
The state has not seen a similar trend in hospitalizations since June 25.
These are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:
Gates: 29 cases — 2 deaths
Dare: 114 cases – 1 death
Currituck: 25 cases
Pasquotank: 244 cases – 17 deaths
Perquimans: 39 cases – 2 deaths
Bertie: 157 cases- 4 deaths
Hertford: 179 cases — 10 deaths
Chowan: 37 cases
Camden: 38 cases — 1 death
