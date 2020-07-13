NC July 13 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports nearly 2K new cases, hospitalizations drop for second consecutive day

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday as the state reports nearly 2,000 new cases.

State health officials said 1,827 more cases and seven more deaths are being attributed to the virus. There are now 87,528 confirmed cases and 1,510 related deaths reported statewide.

NCDHHS said 1,040 patients are currently in the hospital, slightly down from 1,070 on Sunday.

More than 1.2 million tests have been administered so far.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations in North Carolina dropped for the second day in a row, according to the state health department.

The state has not seen a similar trend in hospitalizations since June 25.

These are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:

Gates: 29 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 114 cases – 1 death

Currituck: 25 cases

Pasquotank: 244 cases – 17 deaths

Perquimans: 39 cases – 2 deaths

Bertie: 157 cases- 4 deaths

Hertford: 179 cases — 10 deaths

Chowan: 37 cases

Camden: 38 cases — 1 death

