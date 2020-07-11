RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,462 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day increase to date in the state.
The NCDHHS also reported a record-high of hospitalizations, with 1,093 currently being hospitalized with COVID-19.
The total number of deaths in the state is 1, 499, up 20 deaths from Friday.
“Record-high numbers like today are concerning,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”
As of July 11, 1,176,058 tests had been performed in North Carolina with 83,793 confirmed positive cases, a rate of 7.12%.
Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:
Gates: 30 cases — 2 deaths
Dare: 102 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 26 cases
Pasquotank: 242 cases — 17 deaths
Perquimans: 39 cases — 2 deaths
Bertie: 155 cases – 4 deaths
Hertford: 179 cases – 10 deaths
Chowan: 35 cases
Camden: 35 cases – 1 death
Latest Posts
- NC July 11 COVID-19 update: 2,462 COVID-19 cases reported, highest one-day increase in state
- Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
- Dozens of US Marines in Japan’s Okinawa get coronavirus
- Virginia July 11 COVID-19 update: 851 additional cases, Hampton Roads reports high numbers
- Blog: Fay is Done, Quiet Pattern Ahead