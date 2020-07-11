NC July 11 COVID-19 update: 2,462 COVID-19 cases reported, highest one-day increase in state

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,462 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest single-day increase to date in the state.

The NCDHHS also reported a record-high of hospitalizations, with 1,093 currently being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The total number of deaths in the state is 1, 499, up 20 deaths from Friday.

“Record-high numbers like today are concerning,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”

As of July 11, 1,176,058 tests had been performed in North Carolina with 83,793 confirmed positive cases, a rate of 7.12%.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:

Gates: 30 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 102 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 26 cases

Pasquotank: 242 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 39 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 155 cases – 4 deaths

Hertford: 179 cases – 10 deaths

Chowan: 35 cases

Camden: 35 cases – 1 death

