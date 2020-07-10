NC July 10 COVID-19 update: 1,982 new cases, 18 new deaths; hospitalizations remain above 1K for second day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported nearly 2,000 new daily COVID-19 cases on Friday as its number of hospitalizations due to the disease remains at just over 1,000 for the second consecutive day.

This is the 16th straight day of 1,000-plus new cases in North Carolina. The state has now had more than 81,000 cumulative cases overall.

1,046 people statewide are now hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 12 in a 24-hour span.

New cases (+1,982, 81,331 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+18, 1,479 overall), trending down overall

Hospitalizations (+12, 1,046 overall), still trending up

Tests (+28,801, 1,121,811 overall), trending up

Cases are continuing to trend up, with the percent of positive cases staying mostly flat.

The vast majority of the new cases are outside of northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks.

Deaths overall are continuing to trend down.

Here are the latest numbers in the WAVY viewing area:

Gates: 29 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 88 cases — 1 death (+3 cases)

Currituck: 23 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 234 cases — 17 deaths (+1 case)

Perquimans: 39 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Bertie: 155 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)

Hertford 178 — 10 deaths

Chowan: 34 cases (+3 cases)

Camden: 34 cases — 1 death

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

Latest News