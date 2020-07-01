NC July 1 COVID-19 update: Daily high 1,843 cases reported statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported a one-day high of 1,843 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as its percent of positive tests remaining high.

This is the 8th straight day of 1,000-plus cases in the state, with the 7-day average of cases at their highest ever point — around 1,500 cases per day. That’s about double the amount of daily cases reported at this time last month.

Most of the new cases recently have been from swabs that were collected from the early part of last week, showing the lag in reporting.

Overall testing has increased, but the state’s number of positive tests continues to remain around 10%.

30 new deaths were also reported between Tuesday and Wednesday, but those are not all in the last 24 hours. At least 3 deaths occurred on Tuesday, but the rest happened before then. Deaths are still trending down, like data in most of the country.

Hospitalizations are staying around the 900 mark, up roughly 300 patients from last month.

Here are the latest counts in WAVY’s viewing area.

Gates: 27 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 59 cases — 1 death (33 active cases, 1 hospitalization)

Currituck: 19 cases

Pasquotank: 210 cases — 17 deaths (+7 cases, +2 deaths)

Perquimans 36 — 2 deaths

Hertford 164 — 10 deaths

Bertie 146 — 4 deaths

Chowan: 24 cases

Camden: 29 cases (+ 1 case)

