NC Jan. 8 COVID-19 Update: More than 10,000 new cases for second consecutive day, 100+ deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – For the second day in a row, North Carolina added more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry held a COVID-19 briefing Friday in Raleigh.
Cohen says this is the “most worried” she has been for the state based on the updated numbers released. She said that more than 180,000 vaccinations have been distributed as of today.
She reminded North Carolinians of the Secretarial Directive issued earlier this week with stark warnings against leaving the house for any reason other than work, school, health care needs, or groceries.
Ninety-six counties are now in the red or orange tier are experiencing “critical or substantial community spread.” North Carolinians should avoid indoor spaces without masks and gatherings between households.
As for the numbers, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,028 new cases. That is the second-most new daily cases on record behind Thursday’s 10,398.
Hospitalizations remained level at a record high of 3,960.
Another 115 deaths were added on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 7,328. It’s the second day in a row more than 100 deaths were reported — after 137 were on Thursday.
North Carolina has now recorded a total of 602,774 cases of the virus from 7.3 million completed tests.
On Monday, health officials reported that 487,090 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Metrics
- Total Cases: 602,774
- Completed Tests: 7,351,909
- Currently Hospitalized: 3,960
- Total Deaths: 7,328
- Newly Reported Cases: 10,028
- Daily Percent Positive: 13.9%
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,317 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 351 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 924 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 764 cases – 11 deaths
- Dare: 1,241 cases – 5 deaths
- Gates: 410 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,500 cases – 52 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,069 cases – 59 deaths
- Perquimans: 611 cases – 5 deaths
For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.
