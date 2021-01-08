NC Jan. 8 COVID-19 Update: More than 10,000 new cases for second consecutive day, 100+ deaths

Dr. Mandy Cohen ‘flattered’ to considered for next US Health and Human Services Secretary in Biden administration

App users click here to stream.

— —

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – For the second day in a row, North Carolina added more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry held a COVID-19 briefing Friday in Raleigh.

Cohen says this is the “most worried” she has been for the state based on the updated numbers released. She said that more than 180,000 vaccinations have been distributed as of today.

She reminded North Carolinians of the Secretarial Directive issued earlier this week with stark warnings against leaving the house for any reason other than work, school, health care needs, or groceries.

Ninety-six counties are now in the red or orange tier are experiencing “critical or substantial community spread.” North Carolinians should avoid indoor spaces without masks and gatherings between households.

These maps show how quickly things can change. North Carolina now has critical or substantial community spread in 96% of our counties. Every single one of us needs to take this seriously and double down on safety precautions. pic.twitter.com/r6czcWZwgr — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 8, 2021

As for the numbers, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,028 new cases. That is the second-most new daily cases on record behind Thursday’s 10,398.

Hospitalizations remained level at a record high of 3,960.

Another 115 deaths were added on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 7,328. It’s the second day in a row more than 100 deaths were reported — after 137 were on Thursday.

North Carolina has now recorded a total of 602,774 cases of the virus from 7.3 million completed tests.

On Monday, health officials reported that 487,090 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Metrics

Total Cases: 602,774

Completed Tests: 7,351,909

Currently Hospitalized: 3,960

Total Deaths: 7,328

Newly Reported Cases: 10,028

Daily Percent Positive: 13.9%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,317 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 351 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 924 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 764 cases – 11 deaths

Dare: 1,241 cases – 5 deaths

Gates: 410 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,500 cases – 52 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,069 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 611 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.