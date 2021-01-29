NC Jan. 29 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop by 181 as deaths increase by 111

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – As COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 181 on Friday, North Carolina added another 111 deaths.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that at least 9,157 deaths are attributed to the virus, an increase of 111 from Thursday when the state eclipsed the 9,000 mark.

Hospitalizations continued to fall to its lowest point since late December.

NCDHHS added another 6,959 as the daily percent positive remained in single digits at 8.7 percent.

The state has 746,459 total cases from 8.7 million completed tests.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, about 635,543 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

North Carolina ranks 13th in the nation in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in this week’s White House COVID-19 report, which the Biden administration made public Wednesday.

The weekly reports are shared with governors across the country and were private prior to yesterday. The reports have previously only been seen through rare leaks.

The report notes that the data at the state level may differ from what is available at the federal level.

Friday Metrics

Total Cases: 746,459

Newly reported Cases: 6,959

Completed Tests: 8,731,816

Currently Hospitalized: 3,048

Total Deaths: 9,157

Daily Percent Positive: 8.7%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,512 cases – 35 deaths

Camden: 455 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,190 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 1,088 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,653 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 528 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,780 cases – 55 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,627 cases – 71 deaths

Perquimans: 756 cases – 5 deaths