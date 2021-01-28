NC Jan. 28 COVID-19 update: Death total surpasses 9K; cases climb as hospitalizations continue to decline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina’s total deaths attributed to the virus surpassed 9,000 on Thursday, as cases continue to climb as hospitalizations are still declining.

A total of 9,046 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 131 from Wednesday.

State health officials reported 3,238 patients hospitalized — the lowest number since at least December 27 with 3,215 patients. The data comes from 97% of hospitals reporting.

Another 6,490 lab-confirmed cases were announced, 903 more than Wednesday (5,587 cases reported), bringing the state’s total to 739,500.

The percent positive decreased to 7.9 percent after Wednesday’s reported 11.1 percent — the lowest it’s been in nearly two months.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, about 635,543 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

North Carolina ranks 13th in the nation in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in this week’s White House COVID-19 report, which the Biden administration made public Wednesday.

The weekly reports are shared with governors across the country and were private prior to yesterday. The reports have previously only been seen through rare leaks.

The report notes that the data at the state level may differ from what is available at the federal level.

Thursday Metrics

Total Cases: 733,010

Newly Reported Cases: 5,587

Completed Tests: 8,648,423

Currently Hospitalized: 3,238

Total Deaths: 9,046

Daily Percent Positive: 7.9%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,508 cases – 35 deaths

Camden: 449 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,187 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 1,069 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,646 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 524 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,772 cases – 54 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,607 cases – 71 deaths

Perquimans: 750 cases – 5 deaths

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force held a COVID-19 update briefing Wednesday where Cooper announced he is extending the Modified Stay at Home Order.

“I’m announcing that we will extend our Modified Stay at Home Order until February 28, 2021. That means the 10 p.m. curfew is still in place, as are the mask mandate, mass gathering limits, and capacity limits for businesses and retail.”

He has also extended the moratorium on evictions to help people stay in their homes during the pandemic.

“Health experts have shown that keeping people in their homes is an important way to slow the virus. An evictions moratorium is important as we stay under a Modified Stay at Home Order,” he continued.

To support businesses working to serve customers during the pandemic, he has also extended the order allowing to-go and delivery sales for mixed beverages to remain in effect through March 31, 2021.

Cooper said that as of Wednesday, the state has administered 99.8% of the first doses the state has received from the federal government.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the Secretarial Directive is still in effect. The directive instructs individuals to take immediate action in an effort to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.