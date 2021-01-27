NC Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Overall decline in hospitalizations continues; Cooper to speak at 2 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline overall as state health officials reported 3,305 on Wednesday.
Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are expected to share an update on COVID-19 today at 2 p.m.
As for the numbers, seven of the last eight days have seen a decline in hospitalizations with Tuesday’s numbers being the only exception.
Another 5,587 lab-confirmed cases were announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 733,010.
A total of 8,915 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 139 from Tuesday.
The percent positive decreased to 11.1 percent after Tuesday’s reported 13.3 percent.
As of Monday, Jan. 25, about 635,543 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Wednesday Metrics
- Total Cases 733,010
- Completed Tests 8,580,157
- Currently Hospitalized 3,305
- Total Deaths 8,915
- Newly Reported Cases 5,587
- Daily Percent Positive 11.1%
Local Cases
- Bertie: 1,496 cases – 35 deaths
- Camden: 443 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,177 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 1,056 cases – 13 deaths
- Dare: 1,629 cases – 6 deaths
- Gates: 516 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,761 cases – 54 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,593 cases – 71 deaths
- Perquimans: 733 cases – 5 deaths
Vaccine Update
Several North Carolina hospitals and health departments received fewer or no first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state this week, forcing them to cancel scheduled vaccination appointments.
Two groups that advocate for hospitals and health departments criticized the state’s decision to reallocate vaccines to mass clinics, saying doses should be distributed equitably.
On Monday, the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DCDHHS) announced that some appointments for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic may be canceled.
DCDHHS says its allotment this week was cut in half. As a result, about 300 appointments scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 may have to be rescheduled.
The Outer Banks Hospital and Onslow Memorial Hospital transferred some of their vaccines to DCDHHS, which prevents them from having to reschedule all 1100 appointments scheduled for Friday.
