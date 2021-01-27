NC Jan. 27 COVID-19 update: Overall decline in hospitalizations continues; Cooper to speak at 2 p.m.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline overall as state health officials reported 3,305 on Wednesday.

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are expected to share an update on COVID-19 today at 2 p.m.

As for the numbers, seven of the last eight days have seen a decline in hospitalizations with Tuesday’s numbers being the only exception.

Another 5,587 lab-confirmed cases were announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 733,010.

A total of 8,915 deaths are being attributed to the virus – up 139 from Tuesday.

The percent positive decreased to 11.1 percent after Tuesday’s reported 13.3 percent.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, about 635,543 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Wednesday Metrics

Total Cases 733,010

Completed Tests 8,580,157

Currently Hospitalized 3,305

Total Deaths 8,915

Newly Reported Cases 5,587

Daily Percent Positive 11.1%

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,496 cases – 35 deaths

Camden: 443 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,177 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 1,056 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,629 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 516 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,761 cases – 54 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,593 cases – 71 deaths

Perquimans: 733 cases – 5 deaths

Vaccine Update

Several North Carolina hospitals and health departments received fewer or no first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state this week, forcing them to cancel scheduled vaccination appointments.

Two groups that advocate for hospitals and health departments criticized the state’s decision to reallocate vaccines to mass clinics, saying doses should be distributed equitably.

On Monday, the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DCDHHS) announced that some appointments for an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic may be canceled.

DCDHHS says its allotment this week was cut in half. As a result, about 300 appointments scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29 may have to be rescheduled.

The Outer Banks Hospital and Onslow Memorial Hospital transferred some of their vaccines to DCDHHS, which prevents them from having to reschedule all 1100 appointments scheduled for Friday.

