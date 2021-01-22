NC Jan. 22 COVID-19 update: More than 120 deaths reported as hospitalizations continue to drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Carolina continues to grow as health officials announced 125 on Friday.

The total number of deaths has reached at least 8,464.

Hospitalizations continue to steadily decrease with a drop to 3,512 – the lowest number since Jan. 1 (3,492).

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) added 7,436 new cases on Friday bringing the state’s total to 705,535.

More than 8.3 million tests have been completed.

Additionally, the state says 579,573 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Friday Metrics

Total Cases: 705,535

Newly Reported Cases: 7,436

Completed Tests: 8,316,710

Currently Hospitalized: 3,512

Daily Percent Positive: 10.1%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,457 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 434 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,091 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 992 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,555 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 499 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,704 cases – 53 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,483 cases – 66 deaths

Perquimans: 706 cases – 5 deaths

On Thursday during a COVID-19 briefing, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced that the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has set up a transportation system to assist those who need a ride getting to and from a COVID-19 vaccination location.

North Carolinians who need transportation assistance should reach out to their local transit agency. You can find your local transit agency online at NC_public_transit. Local transit agencies serve all 100 North Carolina counties.

The Coronavirus Relief Funding will be distributed to North Carolina transit agencies to help pay for those rides.

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.