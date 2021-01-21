NC Jan. 21 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to drop, more than 7K newly reported cases; NCDOT to provide rides to get vaccinated

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina hospitalizations are continuing to decrease as cases continue to climb.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold a briefing regarding COVID-19 at 1 p.m. with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Secretary J. Eric Boyette.

Cohen announced that NCDOT will be setting up a transportation system to assist those who need a ride getting to a vaccination location. For information on where to “find your spot to take your shot,” click here.

As for the numbers, there are 74 fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Thursday – down to 3,666 from 3,740 on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased for seven of the past eight days.

There are 7,187 new cases reported, about 772 more than Wednesday, but still well below the seven-day average at any point since Jan. 3.

The death total reached 8,339 with the addition of 139 more deaths reported in the past 24-hours.

The percent positive continues to hold relatively steady at 10.3 percent, down 1.5 percent from Wednesday.

Additionally, the state says 579,573 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Thursday Metrics

Total Cases: 698,099

Newly reported Cases: 7,187

Completed Tests: 8,240,694

Currently Hospitalized: 3,666

Total Deaths: 8,339

Daily Percent Positive: 10.3%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,444 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 429 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,069 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 972 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,537 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 487 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,689 cases – 53 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,445 cases – 65 deaths

Perquimans: 701 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.