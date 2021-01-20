NC Jan. 20 COVID-19 update: Largest one-day drop in hospitalizations on record, more than 6K newly reported cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina recorded its biggest drop in hospitalizations on Wednesday since the pandemic began.

There are 141 fewer hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Wednesday – down to 3,740 from 3,881 on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have decreased for six of the past eight days.

There are 6,415 new cases reported, about 2,400 more than Tuesday, but still well below the seven-day average at any point since Jan. 3.

The death total reached 8,200 with the addition of 61 more deaths. That is the smallest single-day increase since last Tuesday (60).

The percent positive continues to hold relatively steady at 11.8 percent based on testing results from Monday.

It’s the third straight day it’s been between 11 percent and 12 percent and has been below 13 percent for seven days in a row.

Additionally, the state says 579,573 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Wednesday Metrics

Total Cases: 690,912

Newly reported Cases: 6,415

Completed Tests: 8,171,658

Currently Hospitalized: 3,740

Total Deaths: 8,200

Daily Percent Positive: 11.8%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,436 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 426 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,060 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 965 cases – 13 deaths

Dare: 1,523 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 481 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,677 cases – 53 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,417 cases – 64 deaths

Perquimans: 694 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.