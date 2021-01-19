NC Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: State reports lowest number of new daily cases in 3 weeks, nearly 3,900 still hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 4,058 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday – the lowest daily total since 3,563 on Dec. 29.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released two days worth of data on Tuesday due to the holiday on Monday.
A total of 5,802 cases were added on Monday.
The state now has 684,497 total cases. NCDHHS said 521,475 patients are presumed to be recovered as of Jan. 11.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped to 3,881.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 8,139 on Tuesday.
There are currently 344,456 North Carolina residents who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local cases
- Bertie: 1,430 cases – 27 deaths
- Camden: 421 cases – 5 deaths
- Chowan: 1,047 cases – 20 deaths
- Currituck: 942 cases – 12 deaths
- Dare: 1,488 cases – 6 deaths
- Gates: 474 cases – 12 deaths
- Hertford: 1,662 cases – 53 deaths
- Pasquotank: 2,339 cases – 62 deaths
- Perquimans: 689 cases – 5 deaths
