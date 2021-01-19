NC Jan. 19 COVID-19 update: State reports lowest number of new daily cases in 3 weeks, nearly 3,900 still hospitalized

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina reported 4,058 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday – the lowest daily total since 3,563 on Dec. 29.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released two days worth of data on Tuesday due to the holiday on Monday.

A total of 5,802 cases were added on Monday.

The state now has 684,497 total cases. NCDHHS said 521,475 patients are presumed to be recovered as of Jan. 11.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped to 3,881.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus reached 8,139 on Tuesday.

There are currently 344,456 North Carolina residents who have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,430 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 421 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,047 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 942 cases – 12 deaths

Dare: 1,488 cases – 6 deaths

Gates: 474 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,662 cases – 53 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,339 cases – 62 deaths

Perquimans: 689 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.