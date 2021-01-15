NC Jan. 15 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations drop as state reports 108 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) – North Carolina reported 108 new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday – bringing the state’s total to 7,933.

The state recently topped the 7,000 mark on Jan. 6 and it is possible the state may surpass 8,000 this weekend.

Hospitalizations dropped on Friday to 3,916 from an all-time high of 3,990 on Thursday.

The state also added 8,914 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 659,840 from 7.8 million completed tests.

The percent positive reported Friday, from data collected Wednesday, is 11.2 percent.

The state is reporting that 521,475 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the NCDHHS announced this week that people 65 and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccine providers that are ready to expand, may vaccinate all health care workers as well.

Additionally, data from the state this week showed some counties have used 15 percent or less of their allocated first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Metrics

Total Cases: 659,840

Newly Reported Cases: 8,914

Completed Tests: 7,874,642

Currently Hospitalized: 3,916

Total Deaths: 7,933

Daily Percent Positive: 11.2%

Local cases

Bertie: 1,402 cases – 27 deaths

Camden: 400 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 996 cases – 20 deaths

Currituck: 887 cases – 12 deaths

Dare: 1,403 cases — 6 deaths

Gates: 455 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,608 cases – 53 deaths

Pasquotank: 2,310 cases – 59 deaths

Perquimans: 671 cases – 5 deaths

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.